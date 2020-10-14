Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Sells $530,716.23 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $530,716.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,588,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,188,830.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $76.89. 317,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,511. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after buying an additional 88,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 914.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 306,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

