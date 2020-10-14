Biorem (CVE:BRM) Trading Up 1.4%

Biorem Inc (CVE:BRM)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 46,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 20,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Get Biorem alerts:

Biorem (CVE:BRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.96 million for the quarter.

About Biorem (CVE:BRM)

BIOREM Inc, an environmental biotechnology company, designs, manufactures, and sells air emissions control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) in Canada, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high concentrations of H2S or other water soluble compounds.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Biorem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biorem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.