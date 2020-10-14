Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 27.3% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $706,727.59 and $1,208.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.30 or 0.05000423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00052761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

