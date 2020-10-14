BITTO (BITTO) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 50.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $5,511.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00005768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITTO has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00097177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000803 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008903 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021285 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,129,285 tokens. BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITTO

BITTO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

