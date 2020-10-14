Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,967.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and $8,967.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00009111 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000135 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,191,872 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

