BlockStamp Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $17.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001828 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001304 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002462 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000901 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,093,501 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,535 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

