Blur Price Hits $0.0198 on Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $119,360.72 and $82,016.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00271357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00094355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.01472098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00150339 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,387,245 coins and its circulating supply is 6,027,245 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash.

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.