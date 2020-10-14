BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $6,220.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00271297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.01471424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00150122 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,311,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,280,840 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

