BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Trading 0.3% Higher

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.36). 5,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 4,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.50 ($2.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Company Profile (LON:BP.B)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.