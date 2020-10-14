Bryan Giraudo Buys 3,000 Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 3,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 3,997,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 22.09.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOSS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 38.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 31.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 13.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 306.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.