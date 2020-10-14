Business Credit Substitute One Day Volume Reaches $2,254.00 (BCS)

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001630 BTC on major exchanges including BiKi and BCEX. During the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Business Credit Substitute has a market cap of $329,558.13 and $2,254.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00271357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00094355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.01472098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00150339 BTC.

About Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,710 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official website is www.bcachain.org/en.

Business Credit Substitute Token Trading

Business Credit Substitute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

