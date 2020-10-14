Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $335,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Cache Exploration Company Profile (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

