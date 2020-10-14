Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading 3.8% Higher

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.00 and last traded at C$24.55. 2,552,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,166,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.72.

The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.70.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

