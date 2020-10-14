Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III Sells 19,676 Shares

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 19,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,079,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CSTL traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 177,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. UBS Group AG raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 193.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 98,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 643.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,024.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

