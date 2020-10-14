Celo Price Hits $2.11 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00018482 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $261.98 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00271725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00094429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.01472701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00150297 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

