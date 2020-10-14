China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Trading Up 33.8%

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) shares were up 33.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 9,132,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,080% from the average daily volume of 218,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFS)

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

