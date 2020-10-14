Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,511,495.58 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 16,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,511,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,480,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, Sarah Bany sold 11,112 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $1,007,080.56.

On Friday, October 9th, Sarah Bany sold 43,487 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $4,030,810.03.

On Monday, October 5th, Sarah Bany sold 11,200 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,008,672.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Sarah Bany sold 15,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Sarah Bany sold 21,903 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $1,832,624.01.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Sarah Bany sold 8,716 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $693,357.80.

On Friday, August 7th, Sarah Bany sold 15,337 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,029.47.

On Monday, August 10th, Sarah Bany sold 46,817 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $3,639,085.41.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Sarah Bany sold 35,660 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,744,037.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $827,924.10.

COLM stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.50. 217,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,682. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $13,606,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $31,750,000. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.