CRA Financial Services LLC Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $133.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,563. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $135.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.09.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.