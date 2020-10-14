Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) (LON:CREO) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) (LON:CREO) were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17). Approximately 24,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 77,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.18).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.63. The company has a market cap of $264.76 million and a PE ratio of -13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.62.

Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) (LON:CREO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (6) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Charles Spicer acquired 24,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £49,998.36 ($65,323.18).

Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) Company Profile (LON:CREO)

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Speedboat RS2, a medical instrument through a combination of bipolar radiofrequency and microwave energy in a single platform for tissue dissection, resection, ablation, and coagulation.

