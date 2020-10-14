Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.0629 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $172,230.14 and $556.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00398344 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020134 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012303 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007703 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

Crypto Sports' total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports' official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

