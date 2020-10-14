Daniel H. Walker Sells 11,100 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $470,196.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,436,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PNTG traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 104,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 228.71. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth $66,091,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth $6,447,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

