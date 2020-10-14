DAPS Coin (DAPS) Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, SWFT, txbit.io and Bitbox. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $169,649.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.40 or 0.04755701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00052468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, Bitbox, SWFT, STEX and Bitmart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

