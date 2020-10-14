Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells $1,086,137.25 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $1,086,137.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DECK traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.10. 336,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $257.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.12.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

