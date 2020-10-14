DeVault Achieves Market Cap of $157,114.41 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. DeVault has a market cap of $157,114.41 and approximately $344.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001840 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001291 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000385 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002461 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000898 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 341,037,219 coins and its circulating supply is 299,863,345 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

