Digital Fantasy Sports Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $343.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.30 or 0.05000423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00052761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

