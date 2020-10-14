eBoost (EBST) Price Up 15.9% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $111,304.07 and $15.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00436651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 281.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002527 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.