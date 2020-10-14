Edgeless Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $587,194.69 and $1,638.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.40 or 0.04755701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00052468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.