Ellaism (ELLA) Market Capitalization Reaches $141,049.58

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 72.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $141,049.58 and $6,975.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 226.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.20 or 0.03313320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.