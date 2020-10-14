Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Stock Price Up 2%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF)’s share price rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.26. Approximately 2,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.

Enagas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGGF)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

