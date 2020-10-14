ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $330,666,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after buying an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,971,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,600 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,689 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44.

