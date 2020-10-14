EUNO Reaches Market Capitalization of $982,907.96 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. EUNO has a total market cap of $982,907.96 and approximately $244.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.00941490 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000565 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 40,498,841 coins and its circulating supply is 38,696,634 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

