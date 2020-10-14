Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.0296 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Evedo has a total market cap of $404,518.80 and $480,805.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evedo has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo token can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.40 or 0.04755701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00052468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,671,790 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.