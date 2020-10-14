FansTime Trading 30.7% Higher This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $571,589.27 and approximately $314,748.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, CoinEgg and CoinMex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00271297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.01471424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00150122 BTC.

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, FCoin, Bit-Z, HADAX, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

