First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 394.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 993,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,118,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $$60.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 538,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,261. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.