First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,303.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,282,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,723. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.