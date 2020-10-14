FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF)’s stock price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.49 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 14,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 73,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

