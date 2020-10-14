FNB Protocol (FNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.41 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00271357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00094355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.01472098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00150339 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,373,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.