Fullen Financial Group Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.6% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,250.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.00. 453,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,653. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.23.

