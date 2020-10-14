Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Galantas Gold Corp (CVE:GAL) were up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 12,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Galantas Gold Corp will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.