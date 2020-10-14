GAPS (GAP) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $78,766.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One GAPS token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,390.08 or 1.00050603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00049698 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001372 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000621 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00140735 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00022508 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

