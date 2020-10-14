GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Trading Down 3.3%

GeneNews Ltd (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) shares were down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 18,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 37,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for GeneNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.