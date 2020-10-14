Gexan Price Tops $0.0025 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. Gexan has a market cap of $6,539.73 and approximately $9.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Over the last week, Gexan has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,385.13 or 1.00000823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00049550 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00613006 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00944248 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00102395 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004594 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

