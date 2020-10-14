Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Director Buys $999,947.20 in Stock

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 96,520 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $999,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 3,997,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,430. The stock has a market cap of $707.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.09. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

