Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) EVP Waage Christian Acquires 2,500 Shares

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) EVP Waage Christian purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $23,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,997,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,430. Gossamer Bio Inc has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The firm has a market cap of $707.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 306.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 38.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

