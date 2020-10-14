Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd (CVE:GPG)’s share price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 29,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 183,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25.

About Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

