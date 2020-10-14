GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt Sells 1,500 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $253,610.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Adam Dewitt sold 5,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $389,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $154,836.00.

Shares of GRUB traded up $5.47 on Wednesday, reaching $81.29. 2,775,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $82.56.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in GrubHub by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 33.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in GrubHub by 6.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 377,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in GrubHub by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 172.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 26,311 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

