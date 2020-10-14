Happycoin (HPC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,782.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00612334 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005013 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034541 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.66 or 0.03642337 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 12,430.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000635 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Happycoin

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit.

