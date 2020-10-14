Homeros (HMR) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $262.24 million and $15.63 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00006965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00271357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00094355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.01472098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00150339 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,705,923 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

