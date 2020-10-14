Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells $451,737.00 in Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $451,737.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,737. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 177,161 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $2,306,636.22.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 33,505 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $437,240.25.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 19,817 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $259,999.04.

On Friday, August 28th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $81,220.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $6,025,800.88.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $84,120.30.

TWNK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. 1,069,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

