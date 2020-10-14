Insider Selling: Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,831,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,832,267.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 51,180 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,924,425.20.

On Friday, September 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $14,803,897.02.

On Friday, August 28th, Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $13,342,900.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,421,582.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $2,322,398.10.

Anaplan stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.49. 1,118,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 2.06. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $66.10.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,034,000 after buying an additional 508,181 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAN. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.05.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

